God Did It Movement

Help Us Build What God Ordained, Establish a 508(c)(1)(a)

This ministry was not born out of ambition — it was born out of obedience. We are a biblically grounded movement built on the power of the blood and the boldness of testimony. Every person we reach, every life transformed, every chain broken — that is the fruit of what you help sustain.

Now, we need your help to protect it.

To ensure this ministry endures for generations, we are establishing our 508(c)(1)(a) — a faith-based legal structure that safeguards our mission, empowers our growth, and positions us to serve without restriction.

We are believing God for $2,770 — every dollar moves us closer to a foundation that cannot be shaken.

This isn't just a donation. It's a declaration that the testimony of this movement will continue. That the work will go forward. That the overcomers will overcome.

Will you stand with us?

Your gift — whether $10, $50, or $100 — plants a seed in something eternal. Give today and become part of the testimony.

For the Kingdom. For the future. For the movement.