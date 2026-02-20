GiveSendGo Logo

God Did It

God Did It Movement

This is the official fundraising page for the God Did It Movement. We are a global force of believers who triumph over the world through the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony.

Start a GiveSendGo
God Did It

Not Sure Where to Give?

If you're not sure which fundraiser to support, consider giving to the GiveSendGo Charities General Fund. Your donation helps provide compassionate, tax-deductible support to individuals and families facing crisis and hardship. Gifts to the General Fund allow GiveSendGo Charities to respond quickly to urgent needs and direct help where it's needed most.

God Did It - GiveSendGo Charities

Current God Did It Fundraisers

Fundraisers created for members of the God Did It Movement

Community
Rebuilding Cordele
Raised: $0 USD
Goal: $20,000 USD
Rebuilding Cordele

For way longer than I can remember Master Jackson has been teaching Taekwondo here in Cordele. Noticed for a long time his building has gotten worse w...

Loading...

Business
3DG Community Outreach Food Truck
Raised: $3,020 USD
Goal: $9,000 USD
3DG Community Outreach Food Truck

3DG Catering was born from a simple belief: good food has the power to bring people together. After facing personal health challenges and life-changin...

Loading...

Evangelism
UNITY Pop-up Tour: Orlando
Raised: $5,219 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
UNITY Pop-up Tour: Orlando

Something is stirring.It's not just a feeling — it's a call. A call to gather, to worship, to believe again that God is still moving in the earth. Tha...

Loading...

Evangelism
Expansion Of God's Love
Raised: $5,820 USD
Goal: $9,000 USD
Expansion Of God's Love

Help Us Expand DUO58 Cafe & Table — A Place Where Community Meets the Love of ChristHi, I'm Randy — and I've witnessed firsthand the incredible wo...

Loading...

Evangelism
Helping the Body of Christ Print the Word of God!
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $2,175 USD
Helping the Body of Christ Print the Word of God!

My name is Christy — a Movement Leader, illustrator, and follower of Christ based in Orlando. I am deeply grateful to be part of the God Did It Moveme...

Loading...

Evangelism
Leading Souls Through Socials
Raised: $0 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Leading Souls Through Socials

My name is Angel Quesada and I am a Christian Content Creator known as @angelqueso who uses social media to preach the gospel to people all around the...

Loading...

Evangelism
Asia Missions Trip
Raised: $6,617 USD
Goal: $6,600 USD
Asia Missions Trip

Approximately 1 in every 500 people in Central Asia knows Jesus. To put that in perspective, this would be the equivalent of only 12 students on the a...

Loading...

Evangelism
However He Leads Ministry 🙏🏻
Raised: $7,625 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
However He Leads Ministry 🙏🏻

Hey fam! My name is Cory BiNks, and I've been in full-time ministry for almost 4 years. My life is dedicated to serving Jesus and loving others, HOWEV...

Loading...

Evangelism
Worship with Friends Tour
Raised: $0 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Worship with Friends Tour

The Mission & ReachIn partnership with the God Did It Movement and GiveSendGo, I am hoping to launch the first'Worship with Friends' tour—an inten...

Loading...

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve