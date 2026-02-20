This is the official fundraising page for the God Did It Movement. We are a global force of believers who triumph over the world through the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony.
If you're not sure which fundraiser to support, consider giving to the GiveSendGo Charities General Fund. Your donation helps provide compassionate, tax-deductible support to individuals and families facing crisis and hardship. Gifts to the General Fund allow GiveSendGo Charities to respond quickly to urgent needs and direct help where it's needed most.
Fundraisers created for members of the God Did It Movement
For way longer than I can remember Master Jackson has been teaching Taekwondo here in Cordele. Noticed for a long time his building has gotten worse w...
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3DG Catering was born from a simple belief: good food has the power to bring people together. After facing personal health challenges and life-changin...
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Something is stirring.It's not just a feeling — it's a call. A call to gather, to worship, to believe again that God is still moving in the earth. Tha...
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Help Us Expand DUO58 Cafe & Table — A Place Where Community Meets the Love of ChristHi, I'm Randy — and I've witnessed firsthand the incredible wo...
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My name is Christy — a Movement Leader, illustrator, and follower of Christ based in Orlando. I am deeply grateful to be part of the God Did It Moveme...
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My name is Angel Quesada and I am a Christian Content Creator known as @angelqueso who uses social media to preach the gospel to people all around the...
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Approximately 1 in every 500 people in Central Asia knows Jesus. To put that in perspective, this would be the equivalent of only 12 students on the a...
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Hey fam! My name is Cory BiNks, and I've been in full-time ministry for almost 4 years. My life is dedicated to serving Jesus and loving others, HOWEV...
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The Mission & ReachIn partnership with the God Did It Movement and GiveSendGo, I am hoping to launch the first'Worship with Friends' tour—an inten...
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The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.