Living Church Japan Missions trip 2027

I'm raising funds to lead a trip to Miyakonojo, Japan in July 2027. I'll be assisting missionaries Chris and Donna Sadowitz with their children's English day camp, VBS, and their café ministry.





The funds will cover the cost of my trip. Any money raised over the trip expenses will be given to others needing funding, to the Living Church missions fund, or directly to the missionaries to support their work.





I'm grateful for your support in making this mission possible.