Legal Defense Fund for Dawn and Wendell Tyler

Brothers and Sisters in Christ, my name is Wendell Shrock, I am the pastor of Christ Alone Church and a street preacher in North Carolina. My wife and son have been falsely accused of two felonies each, and we have witnesses and people willing to testify that these accusations are false.





Our family worked with another young family for four months, to try and help them build their business. Being a new business funds were not always there to pay us for working for them. So we were only paid twice for all the work we did. But we were willing to help for a time and minister to their family, Despite our efforts and hours we put in they made false accusations against my wife Dawn and our autistic son Wendell Tyler, who now face possible jail time and four felonies.





I'm a bivocational pastor of a small church plant in NC and I also do occasional auctions on the side. We don't have the funds to hire a lawyer on our own, but we need one to help prove their innocence. Your support would mean so much to our family during this difficult time. Their court date is set for Aug. 24th. Please help both with prayer and financial if possible, but especially with prayer that the truth will be revealed.





Even though our family is hurting during this time, We know that God is sovereign and working all things out for the good of those who love Him and the truth will be revealed.

If you desire more details please reach out to me Wendell Shrock.





Thank you for any support or prayer you can give.

Grace and Blessings!