Lateysha goes to Uganda!

Hello! My name is Lateysha and I have created this "GiveSendGo" for the sole purpose of going on a missionary trip! I would be traveling to Uganda. This experience would benefit me greatly just to be alongside fellow brothers and sisters who face persecution in such a different way compared to the U.S. I answered the call to be a servant of the Lord in 2024, the year that Jesus revealed himself to me and showed me how real HE is. And in the process of searching God's heart, learning his word and nature, I developed a desire to go out of the U.S to experience the life of other believers and just to be the hands and feet of Jesus! So I hope that you see my heart in this and I pray that whatever you feel led to donate I will greatly appreciate it! Thank you and God bless!