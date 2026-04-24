L.A. Missions Trip: Send Abby to Love Like Jesus

Hello there, my name is Abby and I am so excited to share about an opportunity that the Lord has presented to me. 🙌🏻

For as long as I can remember, I have had a heart for people who are experiencing homelessness and families and individuals in need. I’ve always especially felt drawn to people who can easily be overlooked or forgotten by the world. I believe every person has dignity and worth because they are made in the image of God. With that in mind, I want my life to reflect the love and compassion that Jesus has shown me. ❤️

This December, I have the opportunity to travel to Los Angeles on a missions trip where I will be serving people experiencing homelessness, help to provide meals to families in need and sharing the love of Jesus through practical acts of service. My church is partnering with LA Urban Center who provide spaces that help Jesus make sense. 🙌🏻

The trip is especially meaningful to me because it will be my very first missions trip in the 6.5 years that I have been following Jesus. Since giving my life to Jesus, I have wanted to live a life surrendered to Him and willing to go and do whatever it is He calls me to. 💗

I don’t want to go to L.A. just to go, I want to go to serve the Lord and serve others.

My prayer is that through this trip, I will be able to be a vessel of God’s love and share the hope and love of Christ; Not only to change others lives but to invite the Lord to work in my own heart through serving others and hearing people’s stories.

The total cost of my trip will be about $1400 and I am trusting that the Lord will provide the funds needed and He will be faithful to see this through. I am doing what I can to gather the funds on my own but I want to invite others to come alongside me and partner with me on this mission.

Would you please consider helping send me to Los Angeles? ❤️

Whether you are able to give $1, $5, $20, $50 or simply share this fundraiser and pray for me, every bit of support means the world to me.

I would greatly appreciate any and all prayers for this trip; that the Lord would prepare my heart, give me opportunities to love others, share the gospel of Jesus Christ, and give me the courage and boldness to step out when the Lord leads me to. 💗

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and considering parting with me to serve the city of Los Angeles. Whether your support is through prayer, giving, or sharing, I am incredibly grateful.😊

Praise and honor and glory be always to Jesus Christ ❤️

“For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and give His life as a ransom for many” Mark 10:45

”“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.” ‭‭Matthew‬ ‭25‬:‭35‬-‭36‬

“How, then, can they call on the one they have not believed in? And how can they believe in the one of whom they have not heard? And how can they hear without someone preaching to them? And how can anyone preach unless they are sent? As it is written: “How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!” ‭‭Romans‬ ‭10‬:‭14‬-‭15‬ ‭

“Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.”

‭‭1 John‬ ‭3‬:‭18‬ ‭







