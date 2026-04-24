GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Kicked out for my Values

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKendra Bynum

Kicked out for my Values

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

I am writing this from the front seat of my car, which has unfortunately become my temporary home. Recently, my life was completely upended due to my unwavering faith and my vocal support for our current administration and the wonderful President Trump. Because I refused to compromise on my conservative and Christian values, my parents made the decision to completely sever ties and kick me out of the house.

To make matters worse, I was employed by my family's business. When they cut me off personally, they terminated my employment as well. Overnight, I lost my housing, my income, and my support system simply for standing up for what is right. Because I have zero income coming in, I am falling behind on my auto payments and am now facing the terrifying reality of losing my car—my only remaining shelter and asset.

But I know that God does not give us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind. I am refusing to be broken by this trial.

My immediate goal is to execute a solo relocation to Draper, Utah—a beautiful, deeply faithful, and conservative community where I can safely rebuild my life and find stable employment among people who share our traditional American values.

This $40,000 fundraiser is a completely transparent, step-by-step blueprint to help me secure independence and eventually build a mission to help others:

• $3,000 Immediate Auto Rescue: To catch up on past-due car payments and prevent repossession so I keep my transport and current shelter to make it to the sought after Utah location.

• $2,500 Relocation Logistics: Fuel, basic road food, and transit fees to safely drive from Virginia to Utah.

• $4,500 Rental and Move in Costs: First month's rent and security deposit for a modest studio apartment in Utah.

• $25,000 Extended Living: To cover rent, utilities, groceries, insurance, and winter gear for 7 to 8 months while I plant roots and aggressively hunt for a stable career.

• $5,000 GiveSendGo processing fees, emergency medical, and initial Utah vehicle registration.

The Long Term Goal: A Future Charity for the Displaced who’s voices shall not be silence from Liberal outlets.

I want to use this painful hardship to glorify God and strengthen our community. Once I am completely self-sufficient, have a stable job, and am back on my feet, my ultimate vision is to establish a formal foundation and charity. I want to build a resource network dedicated specifically to helping other young Christians and conservatives who find themselves suddenly canceled, displaced, or exiled by their own families for standing up for their beliefs.

Your financial support and your powerful prayers will literally rescue me from the driver's seat of my car and provide the foundation for a future of faithful service to others.

Thank you for standing with me, defending our values, and helping me build an independent future. God bless you all, and God bless America


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $3,860 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,600 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve