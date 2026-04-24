Kicked out for my Values

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

I am writing this from the front seat of my car, which has unfortunately become my temporary home. Recently, my life was completely upended due to my unwavering faith and my vocal support for our current administration and the wonderful President Trump. Because I refused to compromise on my conservative and Christian values, my parents made the decision to completely sever ties and kick me out of the house.

To make matters worse, I was employed by my family's business. When they cut me off personally, they terminated my employment as well. Overnight, I lost my housing, my income, and my support system simply for standing up for what is right. Because I have zero income coming in, I am falling behind on my auto payments and am now facing the terrifying reality of losing my car—my only remaining shelter and asset.

But I know that God does not give us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind. I am refusing to be broken by this trial.

My immediate goal is to execute a solo relocation to Draper, Utah—a beautiful, deeply faithful, and conservative community where I can safely rebuild my life and find stable employment among people who share our traditional American values.

This $40,000 fundraiser is a completely transparent, step-by-step blueprint to help me secure independence and eventually build a mission to help others:

• $3,000 Immediate Auto Rescue: To catch up on past-due car payments and prevent repossession so I keep my transport and current shelter to make it to the sought after Utah location.

• $2,500 Relocation Logistics: Fuel, basic road food, and transit fees to safely drive from Virginia to Utah.

• $4,500 Rental and Move in Costs: First month's rent and security deposit for a modest studio apartment in Utah.

• $25,000 Extended Living: To cover rent, utilities, groceries, insurance, and winter gear for 7 to 8 months while I plant roots and aggressively hunt for a stable career.

• $5,000 GiveSendGo processing fees, emergency medical, and initial Utah vehicle registration.

The Long Term Goal: A Future Charity for the Displaced who’s voices shall not be silence from Liberal outlets.

I want to use this painful hardship to glorify God and strengthen our community. Once I am completely self-sufficient, have a stable job, and am back on my feet, my ultimate vision is to establish a formal foundation and charity. I want to build a resource network dedicated specifically to helping other young Christians and conservatives who find themselves suddenly canceled, displaced, or exiled by their own families for standing up for their beliefs.

Your financial support and your powerful prayers will literally rescue me from the driver's seat of my car and provide the foundation for a future of faithful service to others.

Thank you for standing with me, defending our values, and helping me build an independent future. God bless you all, and God bless America



