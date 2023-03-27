Stand with Lindsey and Justice for Haley

Update: The courts have ruled that Lindsey has no standing in the custody case. The case has been closed. So this fundraiser will now go completely to obtaining a headstone for Haley.





Lindsey has spent the last 2 years battling two impossible mountains at the same time: the devastating loss of her daughter Haley, and a long, painful custody fight to protect her grandson. She has poured every dollar she had into attorneys, experts, and the pursuit of truth — only to be failed over and over again by people who took her money and walked away.

But right now, Lindsey needs help.

This custody battle has drained her savings. Haley’s funeral costs, the professionals hired for her case, and over a year of legal fees have pushed her to the edge financially. She has never stopped fighting — not for Haley, not for her grandson — but she cannot fight this alone anymore.

This week, her attorney told her something unthinkable:

She filed a Motion to Withdraw from her case. Stating "All you had to do was take the justice page down".— a page Lindsey did not create, does not manage, and has no control over. A page dedicated to truth, awareness, and protecting other families from the same pain.

Lindsey is being backed into a corner simply for seeking justice and standing up for what’s right.

✨ If every person reading this gave even $1, it would change everything.

Every donation — big or small — matters.

Every share matters.

Every prayer matters.

Please stand with Lindsey.

Stand with Haley.

Stand with her grandson.

Help us keep this family together and keep fighting for the truth.

Thank you for giving, sharing, and believing in justice. ?