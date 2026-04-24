In memory of the passing of the River Street Club

As we all know, our beloved River Street Club has gone to the great beyond. The moments we have shared together there were of a very special nature. :)





But does the fun really need to end? I think not. I am seeking kind souls who want to relive those great times, once a month. I drop to my knees in ....well....prayer that someone will come and fill me with joy. I am sure others feel the same way.





A small contribution....recommended $50 can get you right to the top and you will be thanked from the bottom.....of my heart





Proceeds of this fund raiser will be used to secure a hotel suite for a 3rd week in September gathering of the men and those who love them. Contributors will enjoy the full friendship with benefits an event like this brings.