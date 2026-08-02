In Memory of Josh Adair

Josh Adair passed away unexpectedly on August 4th from complications of sepsis at OSU hospital. He was 40 years old, the youngest son of Randy and Lori Adair, and left behind three children and one granddaughter. Do to the unexpected timing and circumstances there was no insurance or benefits in place





This fundraiser is being set up to help cover memorial expenses during this difficult time.





All donations are greatly appreciated. If you cannot donate please share this page.