IN LOVING MEMORY OF A HUSBAND, SON & BROTHER

Dear Family and Friends,





It is with a heavy heart that our family shares the sudden passing of Cesar Ortiz on September 1st, 2026. Cesar Ortiz was a devoted husband to his beloved wife Jackie and their two fur babies, a faithful son, a loyal brother, a proud uncle, and a friend to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He showed up for the people he loved — quietly, consistently, and without hesitation; even to strangers. That was just Cesar.





He spent his days working hard in construction, building and fixing things with his hands — a true craftsman who took pride in every job. But what he built outside of work mattered even more: a marriage rooted in love, a family held together by his presence, and a faith that never wavered. Cesar was in church every single week, not out of obligation, but because his relationship with God was the foundation of everything he did.





Right now, our family is heartbroken and trying to navigate the painful process of arranging a meaningful goodbye. Unfortunately, we were completely unprepared with the high cost of a proper out-of-state burial. Any contribution no matter the size will help lift this heavy financial burden, so our family can focus on healing and honoring Cesar's memory. If you are not in the position to donate, please share this page with your network. It would mean the world to us. Thank you for your kindness, love and support during this difficult time.





God Bless You!















