Ever since my car accident my life hasn't been the same I had to learn to walk all over again here's a short version of my story(I was riding my bike home from work it's an hour ride for me I got off at 11pm in route leaving work a drunk driver hit me and I flew 60ft in the air and landed on my head so I'm missing part of my skull and I woke up in the hospital a few weeks later, last thing I remember is leaving work and after getting out the hospital life's Been difficult like I'm waiting on disability cause I can't work in my condition ) But I only use dove soap for my face nothing else But I can't get a job and there's nobody to help me so here I am.