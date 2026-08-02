Humanitarian support &medical care for Afghan fami

Request for humanitarian assistance. My name is Mubarak Mohammadi. I am a refugee from Afghanistan and have been living in Indonesia for the past 11 years. Four months ago, my wife and child joined me in Indonesia after many years of separation. Unfortunately, they are not receiving support from any organization. My wife is suffering from serious health problems, including kidney pain, stomach pain, and severe pain in her legs. Because of our financial situation, it has been very difficult to provide her with the medical care she needs. To bring my family to safety, I had to borrow a large amount of money. I am now in debt of approximately 6.000 US dollars. We are struggling to pay for rent, food, daily living expenses, and medical treatment. I am reaching out with great respect and humility to ask for any support that can help my family through this very difficult time. Thank you for taking the time to read my story. I sincerely appreciate your kindness, compassion, and any assistance you may be able to provide. May God bless you.