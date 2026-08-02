Housing and legal expenses









I’m a mother and a full-time employee in a government in a solid professional role focused on healthcare.

In June 2025 I was set out of my long-term home based on claims that did not match the records. My belongings were dumped, damaged, or taken — including irreplaceable items that belonged to my late father. I was not given a fair chance to retrieve what remained. This was not a lawful eviction. It was an illegal set-out.

I am now preparing to file suit for wrongful eviction, conversion of property, and related violations of Kentucky law. I’ve been handling everything myself while working full-time, attending school as a full time student, and a mom of multiple but I need to retain an attorney so the case can be filed and prosecuted properly. I will pay for the lawyer myself — I just don’t have the full amount yet. I have had the be accept the case however it’s not cheap due to the amount of time that’s put into reviewing the file.

Even with a good job, the sudden loss of housing and nearly everything I owned left me without stable housing and without basic furniture. I am covering what I can, but I need help closing the gap for:

A rental deposit and first month’s rent Essential furniture and household items Attorney fees

I’m not asking for luxury. I’m asking for help to secure a place to live, replace the absolute necessities, and properly pursue the legal fight so this doesn’t happen to someone else.

Any amount helps. Thank you for reading, sharing, and supporting.







