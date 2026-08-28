Honoring Naisaiah Shakur Alonte Walker

My name is Joshua, and I am raising funds to honor my son, Naisaiah Shakur Alonte Walker, who was stillborn. This has been an incredibly painful time for me and his mother, Vijiarr. We were looking forward to meeting him, holding him, and showering him with all the love we had for him. Instead, we are now facing the heartbreak of saying goodbye before we ever got the chance to truly welcome him into this world.





This loss has left our family grieving deeply as we navigate this unimaginable pain. The funds raised will go toward cremating Naisaiah and giving him a beautiful celebration of life. We want to honor our son with the love and dignity he deserves.





If you are able, please consider supporting us during this difficult time. Your compassion means so much to our family.