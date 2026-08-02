Honoring Herman Paul Malone Jr.

My father, Herman Paul Malone Jr., unexpectedly passed away. He was a Vietnam War Veteran who dedicated much of his life to service, family, and community. He was a loving father and grandfather, a son and brother. My dad was an artist at heart, a lover of music, food, travel, and sports. Most importantly, he loved and cherished his family.





Our family is now facing many expenses associated with his final arrangements, including preparation and transportation of his remains, funeral services, floral arrangements, obituary printing and other necessary expenses. We are asking for your help so that we may give my father the dignified farewell he deserves.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden on our family during this incredibly difficult time. If you are unable to give, we completely understand and welcome all prayers and well wishes. Thank you for standing with us in this difficult time.