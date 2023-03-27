Honoring Elias Smith: Memorial & Funeral Fund

Dear Friends, Family & Community:





Our hearts are completely broken by the sudden & tragic loss of our beloved Elias Smith, who passed away at just 17 years old. On Saturday, August 15, 2026, Elias lost his life after he was swept away in the devastating flash flooding in Champaign County, IL.

No family can ever prepare for the unimaginable pain of losing a child. His parents, David & Kristeen, are facing an heartbreak that no family should have to endure. Elias was a smart, kind, & deeply loved young man by all who knew him, who brought so much joy to everyone. If you knew Elias, you knew his passion for playing basketball for Calvary Baptist Christian Academy, hanging with friends, cars, Legos, & being a testament of his faith.

His absence leaves an emptiness, but a faith that the Lord still has a plan. We are thankful that he was a Christian & was baptized on July 4, 2021.





As the Smith family navigates this profound grief, we want to surround them with love & shield them from the immediate financial burdens that come with an unexpected tragedy.





All financial support will go directly to David & Kristeen for:





Funeral & burial services for Elias





The purchase of a memorial headstone to honor this young man





Supporting his parents & family while they grieve, without such a financial strain.





How you can help:





Pray:

GiveSendGo features a “pray” button. If you are unable to give financially, please click it to send a prayer or leave a message of comfort. Your words mean a lot to the family & the CBCA community right now. Please continue to pray for his family, his church, his friends, & his acquaintances.





Donate:

Any financial contribution, no matter the size, will directly alleviate the family’s stress during this sad time.





Share:

Please share this link with others in our community, church, & school network who may wish to offer their support.

thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, & prayers during this difficult journey.





With love & gratitude,

Shannon Hawn, Friend of the Smith Family











