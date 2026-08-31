Home Rebuilding Fundraiser

Dear friends and kind souls,

We are making an urgent and sincere appeal for help. Our family is in dire need of support to rebuild our house from scratch. Due to severe structural damage and unforeseen circumstances, our current home is no longer safe to live in. We are looking to raise €150,000 to cover the complete costs of materials, permits, and labor to build a safe, accessible home.

Our Story & Daily Struggles

Our family consists of three people facing immense challenges: two disabled individuals and our retired grandmother who takes care of us. We survive on an extremely limited budget, with our grandmother’s modest pension of only €236 per month. Despite her age and her own health struggles, she provides unwavering support. However, our financial resources are completely exhausted, and providing a safe roof over our heads has become an impossible mission without outside help.

The Current Crisis: A Ruined Foundation

The situation has recently turned into a nightmare. We used our very last savings to hire a contractor to begin the foundation. Tragically, we were scammed. The contractor did a horrible job and abandoned the site. Today, the foundation is literally crumbling to pieces, and because the project has been stalled for so long, wild vegetation and weeds have grown all over the ruins.

Our house has significant structural cracks, the roof is on the verge of collapsing, and the plumbing and electrical systems are entirely compromised. We have no choice but to completely clear the ruined site and start from scratch to build a safe environment.

Why We Desperately Need Your Help

Rebuilding a home from scratch is a monumental task for anyone, but for a disabled family living on a €236 pension, it is simply impossible. The estimated cost of €150,000 is far beyond our reach. Your generosity is our only beacon of hope.

How You Can Support Us:

Donations: Any financial contribution, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to safety. Every euro goes directly toward building materials and professional builders. Spread the Word: Sharing our story on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media networks drastically increases our chances of reaching kind hearts. Volunteering & Resources: If you are a builder or have access to construction materials in Romania, your direct help would be incredibly valuable.

Our Commitment to Transparency and Accountability

We respect your trust above all else. We are fully committed to using 100% of the funds solely for the reconstruction of our home. We will post regular updates, progress photos, and financial reports right here on this page so you can see the direct impact of your kindness.

In these dark times, your compassion is our only strength. We reach out to you with hope in our hearts and endless gratitude. Together, we can turn these ruins into a safe home where care and safety will reign.

💙 Ways to Contribute Directly:

Campaign Owner: Stefan Manuel Location: goo.gl Bank: Transylvania Bank (Banca Transilvania) SWIFT CODE: BTRLRO22 IBAN (EUR): RO85BTRLEURCRT0467812901 IBAN (USD): RO89BTRLUSDCRT0467812901 Bank Address: Bulevardul Mihai Eminescu 12, Buftea 070000, Romania PayPal: paypal.com

For more information, updates, or to offer direct building assistance, please contact us at: stefan_1078@yahoo.com.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for reading our story and helping us rebuild our lives.

With sincere thanks and blessings,

Manuel Stefan