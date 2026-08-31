GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Home Rebuilding Fundraiser

Monthly Goallei 200,000 RON
Total Raisedlei 0 RON
Raised this monthlei 0 RON

Fundraiser created byStefan Manuel

Fundraiser funds will be received by Stefan Manuel

Home Rebuilding Fundraiser

Dear friends and kind souls,

We are making an urgent and sincere appeal for help. Our family is in dire need of support to rebuild our house from scratch. Due to severe structural damage and unforeseen circumstances, our current home is no longer safe to live in. We are looking to raise €150,000 to cover the complete costs of materials, permits, and labor to build a safe, accessible home.

Our Story & Daily Struggles

Our family consists of three people facing immense challenges: two disabled individuals and our retired grandmother who takes care of us. We survive on an extremely limited budget, with our grandmother’s modest pension of only €236 per month. Despite her age and her own health struggles, she provides unwavering support. However, our financial resources are completely exhausted, and providing a safe roof over our heads has become an impossible mission without outside help.

The Current Crisis: A Ruined Foundation

The situation has recently turned into a nightmare. We used our very last savings to hire a contractor to begin the foundation. Tragically, we were scammed. The contractor did a horrible job and abandoned the site. Today, the foundation is literally crumbling to pieces, and because the project has been stalled for so long, wild vegetation and weeds have grown all over the ruins.

Our house has significant structural cracks, the roof is on the verge of collapsing, and the plumbing and electrical systems are entirely compromised. We have no choice but to completely clear the ruined site and start from scratch to build a safe environment.

Why We Desperately Need Your Help

Rebuilding a home from scratch is a monumental task for anyone, but for a disabled family living on a €236 pension, it is simply impossible. The estimated cost of €150,000 is far beyond our reach. Your generosity is our only beacon of hope.

How You Can Support Us:

  1. Donations: Any financial contribution, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to safety. Every euro goes directly toward building materials and professional builders.
  2. Spread the Word: Sharing our story on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media networks drastically increases our chances of reaching kind hearts.
  3. Volunteering & Resources: If you are a builder or have access to construction materials in Romania, your direct help would be incredibly valuable.

Our Commitment to Transparency and Accountability

We respect your trust above all else. We are fully committed to using 100% of the funds solely for the reconstruction of our home. We will post regular updates, progress photos, and financial reports right here on this page so you can see the direct impact of your kindness.

In these dark times, your compassion is our only strength. We reach out to you with hope in our hearts and endless gratitude. Together, we can turn these ruins into a safe home where care and safety will reign.

💙 Ways to Contribute Directly:

  1. Campaign Owner: Stefan Manuel
  2. Location: goo.gl
  3. Bank: Transylvania Bank (Banca Transilvania)
  4. SWIFT CODE: BTRLRO22
  5. IBAN (EUR): RO85BTRLEURCRT0467812901
  6. IBAN (USD): RO89BTRLUSDCRT0467812901
  7. Bank Address: Bulevardul Mihai Eminescu 12, Buftea 070000, Romania
  8. PayPal: paypal.com

For more information, updates, or to offer direct building assistance, please contact us at: stefan_1078@yahoo.com.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for reading our story and helping us rebuild our lives.

With sincere thanks and blessings,

Manuel Stefan

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Memorial
Bob Chaisson Burial/Memorial
Raised: $250 USD
Goal: $3,500 USD
Bob Chaisson Burial/Memorial

The world lost a great person on January 15, 2026 - Bob Chaisson. After undergoing surgery and recovering in the hospital he developed infections...

Loading...

Community
OpenCare
Raised: $375 USD
Goal: $150,000 USD
OpenCare

"Lord, I commit this project and campaign to You. As it says in 2 Corinthians 9:8, I pray for Your abundant blessing over this work. Provide every res...

Loading...

Education
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees
Raised: $1,039 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees

I am raising funds to support 20 hardworking and talented students who are pursuing their education but come from families that are unable to provide...

Loading...

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

My name is Darlene Orvieto and I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire an...

Loading...

Memorial
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,445 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

UPDATE 8.27-- Mitch entered into eternal rest.Please continue supporting & uplifting in prayer my aunt Brenda, his children, grandchildren and man...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $11,050 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve