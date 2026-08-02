Help BlastCapBadger Keep His Son

My name is Elias, and I am a retired U.S. Army veteran living on disability. After losing my job in 2022, I have been unable to find steady work again. Disability is now my only source of income.

I am the primary parent for my son. He spends the vast majority of his time with me. I pay for his school, tutoring, special programs, health and dental coverage, phone, activities, food, and the gas to drive him long distances to school every day. I have done this for years, even during periods when we lived under the same roof as his mother so I could keep him safe and stable.

Recently a child support case was opened against me. Even though his mother has said she does not want child support, the system is moving forward. The guideline amount would take a large portion of what little I have left each month after rent, utilities, existing debts, and everything I already spend on my son. I am already stretched to the breaking point and close to losing the roof over my head.

I am not asking for help so I can stop supporting my son. I am asking for help so I can continue supporting him without being forced into homelessness. Every dollar I have goes toward keeping him fed, educated, insured, and safe. I just need breathing room to get through this legal process and stay on my feet.

Any support will go directly toward essential living costs, legal help, and the ongoing expenses I cover for my son so I can remain the stable parent he relies on every day.

Thank you for reading and for any help you can give.

If this doesn't work out.......Well, I have no other reason to live for actually. God Bless.