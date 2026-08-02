Helping My Daughter Get a Home

I'm a single dad working hard to give my daughter a better life. I have a job and I make music on the side for extra income, but it's not quite enough to save for a house. My credit has taken hits from past mistakes, but I'm working on that too.





I'm raising this money to help me get closer to buying a home for my daughter, a real place that's ours. It would mean everything to her and to me. Your support would help make that possible.





Thank you for standing with us.