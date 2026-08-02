Helping a mother better her path

Hi, my name is Marie, and I'm a full-time working mom of three amazing children. I never imagined I'd be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but today I'm choosing hope over pride because my family needs a helping hand.





A recent car accident created financial setbacks that have been difficult to recover from. Even though I continue to work full-time, we've fallen two months behind on rent and are struggling to keep up with utilities, groceries, transportation, and other household essentials.





I'm doing everything I can to change our future. Instead of giving up, I launched an online e-commerce business that has already started receiving customer orders. Every sale reminds me that there is hope, but right now I don't have the financial cushion I need to keep up with both our family's basic needs and the costs of growing the business.





My dream has always been bigger than just paying bills. I want to build businesses that create stability for my children and show them that no matter how difficult life becomes, hard work, determination, and faith can help us keep moving forward. One day, I hope to build something meaningful that I can pass down to them.





I'm asking for help raising $10,000 so my family can get back on our feet. These funds will help us:





* Catch up on two months of past-due rent.

* Pay overdue utility bills.

* Keep food on the table and household essentials in our home.

* Cover transportation expenses so I can continue working.

* Help with business expenses and fulfilling customer orders so I can continue building a sustainable source of income for my family.

* Create a small financial cushion while we recover from this setback.





Every donation, no matter the amount, makes a difference. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, coworkers, or community would mean just as much.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, encouragement, prayers, and support give my children and me hope during one of the most difficult seasons of our lives.



