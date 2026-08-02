I have 3 children 6,4,and 2 I'm a single dad trying to do the best I can. Iwas injured at work and forced to do worker's com. They do not offer direct deposit so I have to wait for the check in the mail. My checks keep coming late and it's forced me to be behind on my rent I'm facing eviction. You can contact my landlord vice reality in las vegas Nevada and make the payment directly to them. Or donate here any help will do. 705 morgan Ave #1 is the address you can provide to the landlord. Thank you for your help and support. God bless