Help with Rent, Utilities, and Food

I've hit a rough patch since losing my job, and I'm struggling to keep up with my bills. My utilities are about to be disconnected, and I'm at risk of losing my home. Right now, I'm just trying to stay afloat and keep a roof over my daughters and my head. I’m a single mother of two girls. We’re all we got. I’m not one to ask for help but I have to set my pride aside because i cant watch my girls go without.





I'm raising money to help cover rent, utilities, and food while I work through this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me.