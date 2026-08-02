Help with our mortgage and bills

My husband Jeff and I have been married for over twenty years. He is the love of my life. We worked together to get to the point of owning our own home. We finally got to a place where our finances were better and moving in the right direction. Then, around Christmas, Jeff went to the ER with chest pain. Her had a history of heart trouble, so I thought this was just going to be another medication change and he would be ok. He was not. He ended up having a quadruple bypass, and we spent Christmas in the hospital. Now Jeff is continuing to have difficulty. He has returned to work, but it seems we cannot get caught up as he keeps having complications from the surgery. There is still chest pains that he is dealing with that did cause a stint being placed a short time after the surgery. With his continuing difficulties, I too have experienced some health issues with my asthma and allergy complications. This has been a lot to deal with. Then we were served with foreclosure papers for our lovely home. Would some of you be able to help us get caught up and save our home from foreclosure? My job has been wonderful in accommodating me with my pay and hours. However, Jeff's hours have been cut. He could use something more consistent, but between his health and the lack of work, it has us behind too far and we just need a little bit of help. Thank you.