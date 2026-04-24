Help with Legal Costs During Hardship

I'm facing eviction and my car broke down, and without a job right now, I'm in a really difficult spot. I have an inheritance coming through probate, but the legal costs to access it are adding up, around $300 just to get started. I need to hire a lawyer to help me navigate this so I can become financially stable again. Your support would mean so much as I work through this challenging time. Thank you for standing with me.its 3,000 for a lawyer