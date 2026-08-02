Help Veterans Find Stable, Sober Housing





I’m reaching out to ask for your support as I work to launch a mission-driven effort to help veterans access safe, stable sober-living homes.

Many veterans face difficult transitions after service, especially when recovery, housing instability, and limited financial resources overlap. A sober-living home can provide more than a roof: it can offer structure, accountability, peer support, and a safe place to rebuild.

I am raising start-up capital to finance and establish sober-living housing options designed to serve veterans in recovery. Funds raised will help cover early costs such as securing suitable properties, deposits, furnishing homes, safety and compliance needs, insurance, and essential operating expenses while the program gets established.

My goal is to create homes where veterans of all ages and backgrounds can focus on recovery, regain independence, and move forward with dignity. This effort is personal to me, and I am committed to building it responsibly, transparently, and with the veterans’ needs at the center.

Thank you for believing in this vision and for helping create a path toward stability and hope for veterans who have served our country.



