GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Vaughn and Gail Begin Their Marriage

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byVAUGHN CHURCH

Help Vaughn and Gail Begin Their Marriage

Help Vaughn & Gail Begin Our Forever ❤️

My name is Vaughn, and I’m reaching out with an open heart to ask for a little help for myself and my fiancée, Gail, as we prepare to begin one of the most important chapters of our lives.

We are getting married. ❤️

For us, this isn’t simply about one wedding day. It’s about two people who have found each other, choosing to spend the rest of their lives together and finally building a home and a future we can call our own.

We have dreamed about this moment—the wedding, the celebration, coming home to a place of our own, and taking that first step into married life together. But turning those dreams into reality comes with financial challenges, and right now, we could truly use a helping hand.

We are raising funds to help cover our wedding, honeymoon, and the deposit for a place to live. These funds will go toward the things that will help us get our new life started, including the wedding venue, catering, DJ, photography, makeup, moving expenses, housing costs, and honeymoon travel.

Every donation brings us one step closer.

Whether you’re able to give $10, $25, $50, $100, or whatever you can afford, please know that your generosity would mean more to us than we could ever properly express. It isn’t just a donation—it’s a contribution toward our beginning, our home, our marriage, and our future together.

We also understand that not everyone is in a position to donate, and that’s okay. If you can’t give financially, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, or social network would be an incredible way to support us.

We are asking for help because we believe in the future we are building together. We want to start our marriage with a place to call home, surrounded by the people we love, and with the opportunity to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime moment without the weight of financial hardship overshadowing it.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Thank you for believing in us. And thank you to everyone who chooses to donate, share, encourage, or simply wish us well.

We are incredibly grateful for every bit of love and support as we take this leap together.

Here’s to love, marriage, a home, and the beginning of our forever. ❤️

With love and gratitude,

Vaughn & Gail

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Memorial
Bob Chaisson Burial/Memorial
Raised: $250 USD
Goal: $3,500 USD
Bob Chaisson Burial/Memorial

The world lost a great person on January 15, 2026 - Bob Chaisson. After undergoing surgery and recovering in the hospital he developed infections...

Loading...

Community
OpenCare
Raised: $375 USD
Goal: $150,000 USD
OpenCare

"Lord, I commit this project and campaign to You. As it says in 2 Corinthians 9:8, I pray for Your abundant blessing over this work. Provide every res...

Loading...

Education
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees
Raised: $1,039 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees

I am raising funds to support 20 hardworking and talented students who are pursuing their education but come from families that are unable to provide...

Loading...

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

My name is Darlene Orvieto and I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire an...

Loading...

Memorial
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,445 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

UPDATE 8.27-- Mitch entered into eternal rest.Please continue supporting & uplifting in prayer my aunt Brenda, his children, grandchildren and man...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $11,050 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve