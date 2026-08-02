Help Us Through This Difficult Time

I'm a single mom to my 17-year-old daughter. We lost her dad unexpectedly, and everything changed. We've had to start life completely over, and it's been hard.





I've always worked and always provided for us. I continue to do that now. But like everyone, I'm feeling how expensive everything has gotten, it's making it harder to make ends meet. I'm doing all I can to cut expenses. I got rid of my car, and my daughter and I are sharing one vehicle.





Then unexpected expenses hit. We just had a $700 HVAC repair at our house, and our only car needed emergency repairs. Those surprises really hurt when you're already stretched thin.





I've always been the one to help others. For the first time, I need a hand up. Your support would mean so much to us right now.