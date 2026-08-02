Help Us Start Our Family Through IVF

Hello, we’re Becky and Chris.





Like so many couples, we’ve dreamed about starting a family together. We always imagined that when the time was right, it would simply happen. Unfortunately, we’ve recently learned that our journey to becoming parents is going to be much more difficult than we expected.





At 37, Becky has discovered that she is experiencing premature menopause. Because fertility can decline quickly in this situation, time has suddenly become incredibly important for us.





We’ve explored our options and IVF now gives us our best chance of having a child together. Unfortunately, accessing treatment through the public system involves a significant wait, and waiting that long could dramatically reduce the opportunity we have now.





That’s why we’ve made the decision to pursue private IVF treatment.





We’re hoping to raise NZ$20,000 to help cover the cost of treatment, medications, appointments and the other expenses involved in giving IVF our best possible chance.





Asking other people for help with something this personal isn’t easy. But becoming parents means more to us than we can put into words, and we’ve decided that if there’s something we can do to give ourselves that chance, we have to try.





If you’re able to contribute, no matter the amount, we would be incredibly grateful. And if donating isn’t possible, simply sharing our story can help more than you might realise.

We’ll keep this page updated as we move through the IVF process so everyone supporting us can follow our journey.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping give us a chance to start our family.





Becky & Chris