Help Us Say I Do

I lost my job recently due to office politics, and it couldn't have come at a worse time. My fiancée and I have been saving and paying venues for our wedding, which is just two months away. We've already put so much into it, and having to cancel or postpone would be heartbreaking for us both.





We're asking for help to cover the remaining wedding costs so we can move forward with our plans and start our family as we've dreamed. Your support would mean so much to us, and we're grateful for anyone who can help. Thank you, and God bless.