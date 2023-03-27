Help Us Keep Our Home and Rescue Animals

I've worked since I was 17, and six years ago I finally saved enough to buy a home for my seven children. This house is perfect for our large family, and it's also home to over 200 rescue animals that I care for and need the space for.





Since we bought it, the State has tripled the property taxes, and we've discovered the electricity bills are extremely high. I also own two businesses, but getting re-established in a new area has been far more challenging than I expected.





I normally help others whenever I can, and asking for help is hard for me. But right now, I need support to keep this home and continue caring for my family and the animals that depend on us. Selling is the very last thing I want to do.





If you're able to help, I'm deeply grateful. Thank you for standing with us.