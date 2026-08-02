Help Us Honor Grandma's Memory

My grandmother passed away on July 31st, and we're planning her funeral for August 22nd. While she was receiving treatment at Danid hospital in Kisumu county, she accrued a bill of 600,000 Ksh. The hospital is asking for at least 300,000 Ksh, and we have one week to settle this before we can move forward with her funeral arrangements.

She was born in 1938, with her age she was frail and was on constant medical attention. For many months the family has been struggling to give her the best care.

Our family has been working to raise the funds to cover both the hospital bill and the costs of giving her a proper funeral. We're asking for your support to help us honor her memory and lay her to rest with dignity. Your donation would mean so much to us during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with our family.