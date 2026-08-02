Help Us Get Back on Our Feet

My family and I are going through a difficult financial season, and I’m reaching out for help getting caught up on our rent and keeping our household stable.





Until recently, my wife was working as a caregiver for her grandfather, who was living in a nursing home. Sadly, her grandfather passed away. Along with grieving the loss of someone she loved, his passing also meant that her caregiving job and income came to an end.





She is currently looking for work, and I continue to work full-time and provide for our family. However, going from two sources of income to one has put us in a difficult position financially, and we’ve fallen behind on our rent.





Our current past-due rent balance is $1,920, and an additional $15 late charge is being added for every day the balance remains unpaid. Because the amount continues to increase, we’ve set our fundraising goal at $2,300.





Asking for financial help isn’t something that comes easily to us. We’re not looking for someone else to take care of our responsibilities. We’re simply trying to get through this temporary setback while my wife finds another job and we work toward getting our finances stable again.





Any donations will first go toward our past-due rent and stopping the additional late charges. If we’re blessed to receive more than the final amount owed, the remaining money will go toward our next rent payment and immediate household expenses.





If you’re able to give, even $5, $10, or $20 would be a tremendous blessing to our family. If you’re not in a position to donate, we completely understand. Your prayers and simply sharing our fundraiser with others would mean just as much to us.





We’re trusting God to guide us through this difficult season and provide a path forward.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any prayers, shares, or support you can give.





God bless you and your family.



