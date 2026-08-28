Help Us Fix Our Truck and Get Back to Work

We're in a tough spot right now. My family is living in our truck after losing our job, and I can't get to work without it. The fuel pump needs repair, and there may be other issues we'll discover once we get it looked at. We live in a rural area where there's no public transportation, so the truck isn't just our home right now, it's how we get to the jobs and resources we need.





I have a new job starting September 8th, but I can't get there without the truck running. I have three girls depending on me, and we're luckey and was able to stay with people we know while we figure things out. The truck is essential for our everyday living, getting to work, to school, to the places that matter.





Repairing the fuel pump and addressing any other issues will get us mobile again and help us move forward. We're grateful for any support that helps us get this done.