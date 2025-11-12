Help Us Find Stable Housing

Hi, my name is Hunter, and I'm a single dad raising two young boys. Right now, we're caught in a desperate cycle, every day, I work from dawn until dusk, just to afford a room for the night. We don't have a steady home, and every dollar I earn goes to keeping a roof over our heads.





I'm asking for help so we can get a stable place and my kids have some security. Your support would mean the world to us. Thank you for your kindness.