Help Us Cover Bills While I Care for My Husband

On October 5, 2023, my husband had a massive stroke at age 48. He is now paralyzed on his entire right side and needs a cane and custom leg brace to walk. He was an amazing brickmason, he helped build grocery stores, churches, and residential fences in towns all across Utah. Our lives changed in literally 30 minutes one morning and it's been a long road to get to where we are now .





I've been his caregiver since his stroke, beyond the usual wife things. I wouldn't have it any other way, and I hope he would do the same if the tables were turned. During the day I care for him. At night, I work as a caregiver in assisted living communities, but many now require more schooling and certification that I don't have time to pursue.





I've been long-term employed in the past few years, but I haven't been able to find a long-term job that lets me be here for him during the day. Because of that, we have overdue bills piling up. I'm raising money to help cover those bills while I keep caring for my husband and working the hours I can. Your support would mean so much to us right now.