Help Us Catch Up on Property Taxes

My husband had a bad fall and broke his neck. He has no use of the right side of his body and is no longer able to work. He's still under doctors' care after a 10-hour surgery, and he's had another surgery recently to try and get his right hand to work again, but it didn't happen. He's completed rehab but may need more physical therapy.





Because of his medical bills and copays, I'm not able to work, I take care of him full-time. I also have my own health issues.





Our home property taxes have fallen behind, and we're asking for help to get them paid and caught up. Your support would mean so much to us during this difficult time.