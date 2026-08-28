Help Us Build a Better Future for My Family

Hi, My name is Destiny! I'm a stay-at-home mom with two little ones, and I'm doing everything I can to make ends meet, taking on side jobs and piecing together what income I can. But it's not enough to get ahead or build the savings we need to afford our own home.





Right now, we're stuck in a difficult situation. Your support would help us move toward stability and create the better future my kids deserve.





Thank you for standing with us.