Help Terry Support His Son Treyson

My name is Terry Young. I'm a 70-year-old man raising my 8-year-old son, Treyson, who has autism and epilepsy. Every day I go to work at Neurorestorative, where I care for brain injured people. But when I come home, the struggles are real.





Treyson needs support I'm working hard to provide. Feeding him, covering his everyday needs, after rent and utilities are paid, there's little left. My vehicle has no air conditioning, which makes it nearly impossible to take him anywhere during the heat. I'm doing everything I can, but I'm stretched thin.





Your support would help me cover Treyson's basic needs and give us a fighting chance. Even a prayer means the world to us. Thank you for standing with us.