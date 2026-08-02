Help Support My Sister

sister was recently transferred to prison, and our family is trying to come together to support her during this difficult and unexpected time.

Being away from home and separated from the people she loves has been incredibly hard. We’re raising money to help with the expenses involved in staying connected with her, providing for her needs, supporting our family, and helping her prepare for the future.

This is a difficult chapter for her, but we want her to know that she is not alone and that her family is standing beside her.

Any donation, no matter how small, would mean so much to us. If you aren’t able to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser can make a huge difference.

Thank you for your prayers, kindness, support, and generosity during this challenging time.



