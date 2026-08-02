Help support a homeless teen

I’m currently 16, jobless, and homeless. I’ve been couch surfing for about a week now, but can’t continue that unless I am paying for a portion of rent. Anything helps, even if I don’t make the monthly goal. The $500 is half for rent and half for groceries for me and my 3 month old kitten, so we can stay fed and alive. If I make more than my monthly goal it will go towards getting my own place and/or college to get a degree in medicine. I didn’t use ai on this because I wanted it to come from my heart, not a robot. God bless.