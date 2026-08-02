Help SMdP Young Adults Buy Item for New Church

The St. Martin de Porres Young Adult Group is raising money to buy a votive candle stand for the new church. Help support us so we can support our community!





https://smdpcc.betterworld.org/campaigns/st-martin-de-porres-memorial-hon/items/f17-votive-candle-stand





The Young Adult group is also offering one-time yawn care services in return for donations towards our goal. If this is something you are interested in, please reach out to myself at mackenziefay4@gmail.com.





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