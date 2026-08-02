Help Save His Presence Fire Church

His Presence Fire Church is a place where lives are changed, souls are saved, families are restored, and young people are given hope, guidance, and a safe place to encounter God.





We are facing an urgent financial need and asking friends, partners, and believers to stand with us. The church needs support for building expansion and repair to continue our ministry.





Your donation will help us keep the church doors open, continue preaching the Gospel, reach and support families in need, impact children and young people, and continue our healing, revival, and community services.





Every gift, large or small, makes a difference. Together, we can protect this ministry and continue impacting lives and the next generation. Thank you for standing with us.