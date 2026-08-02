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Help recover stolen money for an affordable car

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byVicky Ale

Help recover stolen money for an affordable car

Hello, I am reaching out for help in need of support. In November 18 2024 my own mom stole all of my money from my bank account while I was at work, the next day I had to file a report to take her to court which was in January 25 of 2025 l, I ended up losing even though I had evidence which the judge didn't even wanted to look. From that day I've been in no contact with her but she would keep showing up to my apartment and my job, and to make matters worse, she move to the same apartment building I live in but on the top floor upstairs, I cannot escape from her, I already plan on getting a restraining order against her if she comes bothering me again, she has caused problems for me and my siblings these past months, even tried to kick my underage brother out multiple times and we had to call the cops on her. Last summer I lost my car that ended up breaking down on me and I had to get rid of it, ive asked her to give me my money back multiple times but she has refused, and now theres a possibility that she's wasted all my money and now I am left with no car or money. I have been working three years in Walmart to save up to go to college, since that day happened my hours have been getting cut and I have been struggling to save up, and now this betrayal has caused me to struggle reach my goal, but im not giving up my education over a setback caused by my own mom, a real parent would never steal from their children, and it's obvious the person who brought me in this world isn't a real mother or a good person, and im not going to let her keep me in this hole she tried to put me in. Please, with your help I can finally get an affordable little car that can take me to work and I can finally go to school, im not asking for too much, a dollar or even one cent will be very helpful, help me reach my goal so I can finally escape from this nightmare.

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