Help Our Veteran Family with Vehicles and Home

We're a family of four living on my disability check, and we struggle every day just to make it through. Our vehicles break down constantly with mechanical issues, and we need help to repair or replace them. We also need to repair our home and shop. Most importantly, we need help getting out of the majority of our debt so we can breathe, make our doctors appointments, and stop worrying about whether our vehicles will make it to the next day.





Right now, we're stretched thin. Every unexpected repair feels impossible. Your support would mean so much to us, it would give us stability and the chance to focus on our health and our family instead of just surviving. Thank you for standing with us. God bless you.