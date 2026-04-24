Help Our Pastor Take His First Vacation

Our pastor has been with our church community for almost 40 years. He married my parents and so many others in our congregation. Despite all those years of service, he's never left the state, and he's long overdue for a break.





Some of us younger parishioners want to make that happen. We're raising money to send him and his wife on a cruise, a chance for them to rest and enjoy time together after decades of pouring into our community.





Your support would mean so much to us and to them.