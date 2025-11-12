Help Our Family Through This Difficult Time

I'm a mother of two, and right now I'm struggling to keep us afloat.





At the beginning of the year, my husband started a business and it was going really well. About two months in, he started having some health issues that forced him to stop working until he could get his health taken care of. Since then, he's been trying to find work, but it's been incredibly difficult. His background from when he was younger, things from 20 years ago that were minor, keeps showing up and affecting his ability to get hired, even for positions like fast food where he's willing to work. He is not a criminal and hasn’t been in trouble in over 20 years. He is a good guy just can’t find work.





Right now, I'm falling behind on everything. Every week, I'm fighting to keep my car from being repossessed, to get my rent paid, to keep my lights on, and to put food on the table. I need help covering these basics while my husband continues looking for work and his health stabilizes.





Thank you for standing with us.