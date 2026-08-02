Help Our Family Through Medical Crisis

This is very hard for me to ask for help. Our family has never had financial problems until now.





My wife went into Stop & Shop here in town to fix the bags when she slipped on a slippery substance outside the store. She went to the emergency room and was told to follow up with an orthopedic surgeon. She needed four surgeries. After her first surgery, she injured her body part again and had to leave her job. With a doctor's note, she cannot return to work.





We took our savings account and rallied through until she got disability. However, it's not that easy in New Jersey. After a year, thank God, we finally got our checks, but we've maxed out all our credit cards. She cannot work at all.





I'm working 16 hours a day trying to keep our house and everything we worked so hard for as a family unit. We're asking for help because we cannot get it any other way. We've tried. We've had three unsuccessful garage sales. We've tried to refinance our house.





Your support would mean so much to our family right now.