Help Our Family Through Financial Recovery

For many years, I worked hard to build a business in the insurance industry and provide for my family. Unfortunately, my business was shut down by the federal government, and it took three long years before their decision was reversed and I was reinstated.





During those three years, we lost a tremendous amount of income and financial stability. Even though I was eventually reinstated, the time and financial losses have left us struggling to recover.





Right now, my family is doing everything we can to keep up with our basic necessities. We are struggling to keep the lights on, put groceries on the table, and stay current on our mortgage, insurance, and other bills.





This is not an easy thing for us to ask, but at this point, we could truly use some help. Any amount, no matter how small, would mean more to us than we can express. If you are unable to give, simply sharing this message or keeping our family in your prayers would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.