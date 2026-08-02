Help Our Family Repair Our RV & Stability

Our RV is currently our primary home, and we’re facing repair costs that are beyond our budget. We’re also paying for Thousand Trails stays while we work, care for our kids, and stabilize after relocating to California.

We’re raising funds to cover:

RV repairs needed for safety Thousand Trails fees Basic living stability while we get everything fixed

We’re doing everything we can, but we need a little help to get through this part of the journey. Thank you for any support.